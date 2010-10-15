Wait, Did We Just Get A Goldilocks Trifecta Of Economic News?

Joe Weisenthal

Ben Bernanke just wrapped up his remarks on monetary policy, so let’s recap what we’ve seen over the last 35 minutes.

First, Ben Bernanke gave a speech that was clearly accommodative, but not wildly kitchen-sinkish, as in, he doesn’t sound crazed.

Then at 8:30 we got a tame CPI report, as in, the lack of inflation means the Fed is not in a box.

And then also we got a very good retail sales report.

So it all sounds pretty bullish, right? Loh and behold, that’s how the market is interpreting things.

Stocks are up, bonds are down, and even — shocker — gold has slipped since the speech.

