Wait, Did The ECB Finally Just Signal The Next Round Of Massive Monetary Easing?

Is the ECB blinking, as it confronts the OBVIOUS fact that the market is rejecting it for being too stingy?



Jamie Coleman at ForexLive quotes ECB councilmember Ewald Nowotny as saying that low eurozone inflation gave the central bank “room for manoeuvre.”

In other words, it kind of sounds like Nowotny is signalling that the bank might actually be willing to be less rigid, and more accomodating. Pay attention.

See also: Why the ECB is being icnredibly dumb >

