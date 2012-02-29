UPDATE: Charlie Sheen's New TV Show Gets A Premiere Date

Photo: AP

UPDATE:From TheWrap.com:

FX will kick off its summer comedy slate with a packed night on June 28, starting with back-to-back episodes of Charlie Sheen‘s new venture “Anger Management,” the network said Monday.

On the same night, Russell Brand‘s new talk show “Strangely Uplifting” will debut, and the new seasons of “Wilfred” and “Louie” will premiere.

“Anger Management” will air two new episodes at 9 p.m. and 9:30, after which the show will run Thursdays at 9:30, with the previous week’s episode airing at 9 p.m. The adaptation of the Jack Nicholson–Adam Sandler movie stars Sheen as Charlie, a non-traditional therapist who specialises in anger management. Selma Blair, Shawnee Smith, Daniela Bobadilla, Michael Arden and Noureen DeWulf co-star.



In his new comedy series for FX, Charlie Sheen plays a divorced, former baseball player with anger issues who winds up as an unconventional anger management therapist.

And now, Selma Blair has just been cast as Sheen’s female lead as his therapist-slash-love interest. Shawnee Smith, most well known for her work in the “Saw” franchise, will play his ex-wife.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blair’s character, Kate, is described as “beautiful, if a bit neurotic. As his former team psychologist, she helped Sheen’s Charlie control his anger. Now, she is both his friend and his therapist with benefits.”

In interviews at NATPE last week, Sheen raved about the possibility of working with Blair, who was one of two finalists for the role.

Production on the show is set to begin in mid-march and according to Deadline.com, could get an order of 90 episodes if the initial 10-episode run hits the ratings target.

While Blair’s last TV endeavour on NBC’s “Kath & Kim” alongside Molly Shannon ended after only one season, it sounds like the unpredictable actor and the funny new mum could make for a “winning” combination.

As long as Sheen stays off the tiger blood.

