Suddenly, Google Is An Underdog In Mobile Advertising

Last week, we called on the FTC to clear the acquisition of AdMob by Google. We believe that even though Google has a dominant position in search advertising, the mobile market has become so competitive that blocking this acquisition makes no sense.



In fact, it could hamper competitiveness in the mobile ad market by tying Google’s hands when it needs to compete with very strong players like Apple.

Then, with great timing, Bloomberg came out with a story that FTC staffers are still keen on blocking the deal. We still disagree. Only a few months ago, AdMob (and by implication Google when it closed the acquisition deal) looked like it dominated mobile advertising. Now all bets are off.

