A New York Hedge Fund Manager Was Allegedly Shot Dead By His Son

Hedge fund manager Thomas S. Gilbert Sr., the 70-year-old founder of Wainscott Capital Partners, was fatally shot allegedly by his 30-year-old son, according to the NYPD.

The police say Gilbert was found dead with a gun wound to the head at his Upper East Side apartment at 20 Beekman Place around 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Gilbert’s son was the only other person in the apartment, a police spokesperson told Business Insider. The son fled the scene on foot and NYPD detectives are currently looking to speak with him, the spokesperson said.

Shelley Gilbert, the wife of Thomas Gilbert Sr., made the 911 call.

A handgun was found inside the apartment.

Gilbert, who had 40 years experience on Wall Street, founded Wainscott Capital Partners in 2011. Wainscott is a long/short equity hedge fund that manages around $US200 million in assets, according to the firm’s website.

Gilbert, who was described to Business Insider as a “very nice man”, graduated from Princeton and Harvard Business School.

