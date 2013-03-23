Meet The Spouses Of The Most Dominant Athletes Alive

Tony Manfred
Kate Upton

The spouses of the most dominant athletes alive include models, musicians, and fellow sports figures.

Many of these athletes have men and women throwing themselves at them all day long.

But when you look at our list of the Most Dominant Athletes Alive, a lot of them are actually married to their high-school sweethearts.

The perks of being a great athlete.

LeBron James (#1) is getting married to high-school sweetheart Savanahh Brinson

Lionel Messi (#2) has a baby with girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo

Adrian Peterson (#3) is rumoured to be dating former model Ashley Brown

Cristiano Ronaldo (#4) is dating supermodel Irina Shayk

Novak Djokovic (#11) is dating Jelena Ristic

JJ Watt (#15) is dating US soccer player Sydney Leroux

Justin Verlander (#17) is dating Kate Upton

Kobe Bryant (#19) has been married to Vanessa Bryant for years

RA Dickey (#22) has been with wife Anne for 16 years

Peyton Manning (#23) met wife Ashley in college

Roger Federer (#24) is married to former tennis player Mirka

Andy Murray (#25) is dating Kim Sears, who is an artist

Victoria Azarenka (#27) is dating Redfoo from LMFAO

Chris Paul (#31) is married to Jada Crawley-Paul, and they have two of the cutest sons ever

Ashton Eaton (#33) is dating Canadian athlete Brianne Theisen

Robin van Persie (#34) is married to Bouchra van Persie

Carmelo Anthony (#37) is married to reality show star LaLa Anthony

Misty Mae-Treanor (#37) is married to MLB player Matt Treanor

Radamel Falcao (#40) is married to Lorelei Taron

Sally Pearson (#43) is married to high-school sweetheart and plumber Kieran Pearson

Tiger Woods (#46) is dating Lindsey Vonn

Stephen Strasburg (#49) is married to his college sweetheart Rachel

Alex Morgan (#50) is dating Seattle Sounders player Servando Carrasco

