Golfers' Wives And Girlfriends Are Taking Over The President's Cup

Right now, a bunch of the PGA guys are playing at the President’s Cup in Ohio. It’s a more laid-back competition, and the guys are having fun, and so are their wives and girlfriends. The tournament is so laid-back that the focus seems to be all on the ladies (as it often is).

Let’s face it, when there’s not much on the line, golf can be boring; and Lindsey Vonn putting a squirrel on Tiger Woods’ shoulder is funny.

Here’s Vonn, and Jason Dufner’s wife Amanda at the opening ceremonies. All the guys wear the same suit since they’re on a team together, and the women support the team by all wearing the same dress too:

Sybi Kuchar, Lindsey Vonn, and Fred Couples’ girlfriend Nadine Moze wore matching outfits in support of their significant others’ team:

They even ride around on the golf carts watching other players. This is Keegan Bradley with his girlfriend Jillian Stacey, and Tigs and Lindz:

Some of the most memorable photos captured also include the ladies. This one of a stray ball coming their way is hilarious:

And Lindsey Vonn posed with former president George W. Bush:

On Thursday afternoon, Vonn pranked her boyfriend Woods by putting a baby squirrel on his shoulder. People were still golfing at this point but the cameras focused completely on Vonn’s antics:

All in all, this is a laid-back tournament, and everyone is having tons of fun:

Unfortunately, Dustin Johnson isn’t playing, so Paulina Gretzky is nowhere to be seen:

