Here's How Americans' Paychecks Have Changed In The Biggest Cities

Photo: baslow via flickr

Since the financial blow of the recession, the country’s economic situation has gone through ups and downs, and some cities are still feeling this impact more than others. Especially the workers in these cities.



In the most recent release of The PayScale Index, wages in the top metro areas by population have all risen since the previous year, but some are still far behind the national average of rising 2.3 per cent since the previous year.

The reports says that strong, established tech companies have proven to be critical in getting wage growth back on track.

Here are the biggest cities that have either come out on top or still have a long way to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.