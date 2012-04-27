A Staggering Number Of Doctors Complain About Not Being Rich

Even as doctors complain about declining wages, they are still one of the higher earning professions. According to U.S. Bureau of labour statistics, doctors were among the highest paid professions last year.



But a recent compensation report by Medscape reveals that, on average, only 11 per cent of doctors consider themselves “rich.”

Photo: Medscape

More than half of physicians actually believe that they are not being fairly compensated for their work. And almost half say that while their earnings might fit the definition of rich, their expenses, insurance and debts make them feel…well, not so rich.

In case you want to judge for yourself just how rich physicians truly are, here are their compensations for 2011.

Photo: Medscape

Click here to find out why CEOs get paid 380 times the average worker’s salary >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.