Wage Inflation Sweeps China, As KFC Agrees To Pay Workers A Whopping $0.82 An Hour

NOTE: Article corrected to $0.82 hourly, not $0.82 daily.

After six months of labour negotiations, KFC China raised minimum monthly wages to approximately $0.82 hourly ($131.70 per month) reports China Daily. Although still very low, the new wage represents a nearly 30% raise:

According to the contract, more than 2,000 workers of the 66 KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, under the Yum! Brands Inc in Shenyang, will get a minimum monthly wage of 900 yuan ($131.70), up from the existing 700 yuan.

Workers will also have an annual pay raise of 5 per cent or more, the contract stipulates. With a contract period of 18 months, the trade union will launch a new round of collective negotiations with the company in 2011.

China Daily names KFC, Toyota, and Honda as companies facing agitation from labour unions in a “turning point for China’s economic model.”

There’s also wage increases at Foxconn, as well as state and city-mandated minimum wage hikes.

