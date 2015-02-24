In the last 35 years, wages for women are up and wages for men are flat

Myles Udland

The St. Louis Federal Reserve dumped more than 5,400 new data series onto its FRED database on Friday breaking down earnings data by age, sex, race, occupation, full- or part-time status, and educational attainment.

And so here’s a fun chart.

Over the last 35 years, median wages for men are flat, median wages for women are up, and wages for everybody have edged higher.

Fredgraph (5)FRED

