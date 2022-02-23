Wage growth is still lagging behind inflation, new ABS figures show, complicating the RBA’s plans to tighten monetary policy

Wage growth has been slower than expected by the Reserve Bank of Australia, according to newly released figures. William West/AFP/Getty Images

Wage growth has been slower than anticipated by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Newly released figures may force the central bank to delay raising interest rates.

Annual public sector wages saw a strong rate of annual growth at 2.1%, while private wage growth remained steady at 2.4%.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Wage growth has been slower than anticipated by the Reserve Bank of Australia, according to newly released figures that may force the central bank to delay raising interest rates.

While wages increased by 0.7% in the December quarter of 2021, so did inflation, which outpaced wage growth. That complicates the RBA’s suggestion it may lift rates in June of this year — though analysts have said its approach so far has been less aggressive compared to other central banks around the world.

The seasonally adjusted Wage Price Index (WPI) saw an annual growth rate of 2.3%, Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data released Wednesday shows.

However inflation over the same period hit 3.5%, resulting in a 1.2% gap between the two.

Michelle Marquardt, Head of Prices Statistics at ABS, said the past quarter saw the rate of annual wage growth continue to rise from the low of 1.4% at the end of 2020.

“The proportion of pay rises reported over the December quarter was higher than usually seen at this time of year,” Marquardt said.

It was driven by award updates won by unions, state-based public sector enterprise agreements, along with an uptick in wage and salary reviews.

Annual public sector wages saw a strong rate of annual growth at 2.1%, while private wage growth remained steady at 2.4%.

While the fastest-growing industry for wages was in accommodation and food services, which were up by 3.5% over the past 12 months, this was largely due to last year’s minimum wage increase that only kicked in for this sector in the December quarter.

Wages in the construction sector rose by only 0.4% in the quarter, taking annual growth down from 2.6% to 2.4%.

Tasmania saw the highest rate of annual wage growth at 3%, while Queensland recorded the highest quarterly rate of wage growth at 0.8%.

Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory all recorded the slowest rates of growth at 0.5%, with growth in Western Australia at 2%.

The ACTU said the results showed “wages in Australia are going backwards in real terms,” with an Australian on an average income of $68,000 seeing a pay cut of $832 last year.

Sally McManus, secretary of the ACTU, said Prime Minister Scott Morrison was “watching on while wages are going backwards”.

“The Prime Minister should be working with unions to create wage growth and more secure jobs, rather than attacking frontline workers in an attempt to save his job,” she said.

But many business leaders have warned sharp wage increases could hurt business growth and productivity as they continue to recover from the most recent COVID-19 wave.

Sarah Hunter, senior economist at KPMG, said the data also suggested that many private sector firms were “choosing to financially reward their workers through higher bonuses rather than a permanent increase in base pay”.

When bonuses are taken into account, hourly wages in the private sector rose 3% year-on-year in the December quarter, significantly faster than the headline 2.4%, which excludes bonuses.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said earlier this year that despite rising inflation and property prices, the central bank saw a score of factors that could hold it back from a rate rise this year.

Lowe said on February 11 that another “couple” of quarterly inflation reports “would be good to see” to convince the RBA that inflation was sustainably in the 2% to 3% target band.

The RBA boss also suggested August 2022 would now be the most plausible earliest point the central bank could lift the 0.1% cash rate.

He said wage growth must lift to about 3% for inflation to reach this point.

Hunter said markets now expect monetary tightening to begin imminently, “but given the nature of wage setting it will take time for momentum to build and for this to feed through to price inflation”.

“Given this and the RBA’s patient approach to the outlook (and desire to see evidence of a sustained pick-up) we expect it to wait until the second half of the year (August or possibly later) before pulling the trigger on the first cash rate hike,” Hunter said.