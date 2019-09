The December jobs report is out, and average hourly earnings grew 0.1% month over month and 1.8% year over year.

Analysts were expecting 0.2% mum growth and 1.9% YoY.

Only 74,000 workers were added to nonfarm payrolls in December, a huge miss from the consensus estimate of 197,000.

Still, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.7% from 7.0%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.