WAGE GROWTH HITS, CLIMBS 0.2%

The August jobs report is out, and the U.S. posted average hourly earnings growth of 0.2% month of month and 2.2% year over year.

Economists were expecting that 0.2% month over month figure and 2.1% year over year.

As we’ve pointed out before, average hourly wage has been moving in the right direction for the first time since the end of the financial crisis. Though last month, the figure disappointed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.