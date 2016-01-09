Wages rise 2.5% in December

Wage growth is still not coming super quickly.

Wage growth since the Great Recession has remained fairly low, hovering around just 2%. This is most likely not high enough to support the Fed’s stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. Last month’s jobs report showed some improvement, with wages rising 2.3% over the prior year.

In the December jobs report, wages grew 2.5% year over year. While this is tied for the highest post-Great Recession growth rate, it’s somewhat lower than was expected:

