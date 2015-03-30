Wage Disparities Are Levelling Off

From Goldman Sachs’ Jan Hatzius:
…the distribution of wage income between higher- and middle-income workers seems to have stabilised in recent years. Exhibit 4 shows the ratio of wages in the household survey at the 90th percentile of the distribution relative to the median, separately for both men and women. After rising sharply starting in the 1970s, these ratios have leveled off in the past decade.
NOW WATCH: Nationwide’s Super Bowl commercial about dead children is about corporate profits … in a way that we can all appreciate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.