Who needs cups when you can drink your coffee out of a chocolate-coated waffle?

Zia Valentina in LA is hoping to eliminate waste in the most delicious way possible by creating edible cups filled with coffee, hot chocolate, and more.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Carl Mueller

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.