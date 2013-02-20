A Waffle House Is Charging Customers An Extra 20% For Security

Photo: Screengrab from FOX 5

There’s a Waffle House in downtown Atlanta that’s passing its security costs down to customers. The location is charging an extra 20 per cent to cover the cost of an off-duty Atlanta police officer who was brought in for extra security, Denise Dillon at FOX 5 reported.



“We want to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” Waffle House VP Pat Warner said in a statement. “In an effort to be proactive we are being upfront and adding a 20 per cent surcharge to help offset the cost of private security.”

He was brought in because the clubs nearby were bringing in a lot of unruly folks. The guard works from 4 PM to 7 AM in order to keep things calm, according to Dillon.

Waffle House calls it a “property management surcharge” and there are signs in the store to warn customers about the fee.

The move appears to be working — at least security-wise.

A waitress told FOX 5 that the crowd as been a lot tamer since the Waffle House added the officer and the accompanying surcharge, but she’s been getting less tip money.

This is the only Waffle House location in the country that has a 20 per cent surcharge, according to the company. Other Waffle House restaurants have hired security guards, but they don’t charge customers an additional fee.

