Waffle House Employee Gets Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Really Stupid April Fool's Prank

A Waffle House employee got arrested for allegedly calling in a false robbery as part of an April Fool’s day prank.



Susan Tinker, of Hampton, Va., is accused of calling 911 and falsely reporting a crime, local station WAVY reported.

“Once the manager arrived and surveillance footage was reviewed, it was determined the whole thing was a hoax as an April Fools Day joke,” according to WAVY.

Tinker, 20, was arrested and charged with the misdemeanour of falsely summoning police.

Perhaps Tinker can commisserate with another young April Fool’s reveler who got arrested.

Mark Foreman, 21, allegedly sent a text to his girlfriend that a Friendly’s restaurant was being robbed, and police were called to investigate. But he was released from prison, and the charges against him “aren’t clear,” according to NBC Connecticut.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.