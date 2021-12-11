I’m a New Yorker who tried Waffle House for the first time, and it made me wish I had one closer to home

Of course, I had to pay special attention to the waffles. And, in my opinion, they deserve to be in the restaurant’s name.

A waffle is something that seems simple but is actually quite complex. Getting it right means juggling the flavor, the double textures of exterior and interior, and longevity.

This waffle was bursting with a sweetness that’s unique to waffle batter. It’s a little nutty while tasting mostly like buttermilk. I didn’t add any butter or syrup to it because I just enjoyed it so much as is.

It was extremely thin, like an oversized Eggo, so I was skeptical of whether it would have all the textural components I appreciate about this particular breakfast item. But it definitely did. The outside had a crisp to it while the inside was oh so soft.

The final sign that this was a good waffle, in my opinion, was the fact that it was still just as tasty at the end of my meal as it was when it first arrived in front of me. Sure, the steam settled and it wasn’t as hot, but the flavors and texture held up as I ate the rest of my meal over the course of over 30 minutes.