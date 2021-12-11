I’m a New Yorker who tried Waffle House for the first time, and it made me wish I had one closer to home

- As a New Yorker, I’ve only heard the lore around the famed southern chain, Waffle House.
- On a recent road trip through South Carolina and Georgia, I finally got to try it out myself.
- From the waffles to the eggs and classic diner vibes, I was totally impressed.
So as I planned my drive from Charleston to Atlanta with a stopover in Savannah, I knew this would be the perfect chance for me to try the famous breakfast-all-day spot.
I knew Waffle House to be a chain with a cult-like following, and after trying it for myself I can totally see why.
I pulled off the road into the parking lot and looked forward to a totally average, if not subpar, meal.
I was dead wrong.
One of my own personal simple pleasures in New York is heading to an old, boxcar-style diner, sitting at the counter, ordering pancakes and eggs, and sipping on a whipped-cream-topped hot chocolate or coffee from one of those thick mugs. So this Waffle House experience felt a lot like home.
From my seat, I was able to see another team member make the eggs fresh, and when I took my first bite, I was immediately impressed. The eggs weren’t dry at all and they had plenty of flavors.
I added a touch of hot sauce, but the protein tasted even better when I piled it on top of my white bread toast — which was also impressively flavorful and not too dry — with some buttered and seasoned grits.
Keara looked at me from across the counter and asked if I had seasoned them yet. She said the salt and pepper would bring out the flavors of the grits more, and she was so right.
After adding just a little bit of the table seasonings, the silky white pile took on a whole new flavor profile. I felt the small grains moving around my mouth, and the richness really popped with this small adjustment.
This waffle was bursting with a sweetness that’s unique to waffle batter. It’s a little nutty while tasting mostly like buttermilk. I didn’t add any butter or syrup to it because I just enjoyed it so much as is.
It was extremely thin, like an oversized Eggo, so I was skeptical of whether it would have all the textural components I appreciate about this particular breakfast item. But it definitely did. The outside had a crisp to it while the inside was oh so soft.
The final sign that this was a good waffle, in my opinion, was the fact that it was still just as tasty at the end of my meal as it was when it first arrived in front of me. Sure, the steam settled and it wasn’t as hot, but the flavors and texture held up as I ate the rest of my meal over the course of over 30 minutes.
My expectation for this part of the meal was that I’d receive two thin, limp, very greasy, mostly fatty strips of the meat, because that’s what I’m used to at non-specialty diners. I was completely surprised in the best way when it actually came to the table.
This bacon was impressive. It was relatively thick — though not as thick as steakhouse bacon, of course — extremely meaty, and cooked to what I would personally call perfection. While there were crispy and crunchy bits aplenty, there were also long stretches of softer bites that allowed me to fully appreciate the beauty of the meat.
I rarely finish a full ration of bacon, but I made an exception here.
That’s why I was sure to order a $US3 ($AU4) side of the starch at this breakfast chain.
While I loved all the crunchy, salty bits around the edges, I wished that the pile was pressed slightly thinner. That would have given it more surface area and more space for browning. There were still lots of shreds in the middle that were left untouched by the heat of the grill, and it kept me from finishing off that plate.
The spread made me feel like I was back at one of my favorite old-school diners and the food was worlds better than I expected it to be. I knew that it had to be tasty to have the kind of following it does, but I didn’t expect the Waffle House chain to impress me on as many levels as it did.
I’ll just be sure to ask for my hash browns extra well-done next time.