Hard not to be moved by this.



It’s Google executive Wael Ghonim — who was locked up, and who became a star of the revolution — in his home when hearing the Mubarak news. His beeline to his laptop, and the various cameras are prety remarkable. (via Lisa Goldman)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

