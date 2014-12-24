The Google Exec Who Was Locked Up In Egypt During The Arab Spring Leaves The Company For A Startup

Wael Ghonim, a Google exec who was locked up in Egyptian custody during the Arab Spring, has resigned from Google. Back in 2011 he was Google’s Middle East marketing head, but had transitioned to Google Ventures in May.

Here’s his tweet announcing his departure from Google:

Officially resigned from @Google. Grateful for everything Google did for me! Joined 2 cofounders working on a startup in social/news space.

— Wael Ghonim (@Ghonim) December 23, 2014

In 2011, Ghonim had traveled to Egypt to support protests against the regime of president Hosni Mubarak. After he set up a Facebook page to organise protests, he disappeared into Egyptian custody, where he was held for 11 days and interrogated. Time Magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people of 2011 because of his role in sparking the Egyptian revolution.

Business Insider has reached out to Ghonim to learn more about his decision and the startup he’s left Google to join.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.