A Guide To Starting A Revolution On Facebook

It finally came to light on Monday, February 7, 2011, that Google executive Wael Ghonim was the anonymous “El Shaheeed” — the one credited for bringing the revolution from the Facebook cloud to Egypt’s streets.Some backstory:



In June 2010, Ghonim created the “We are all Khaled Said” Facebook page after Said, a businessman, was publicly killed by Egyptian police and wrongfully diagnosed with drug intake as the cause of death.

Ghonim even posted the original video of the murder. And what started as a small campaign focused on police brutality quickly burgeoned into a large-scale call for democracy in Egypt after Tunisia’s President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was brought down in January, 2011.

“The power of Facebook is that our updates reach to everyone’s wall,” then-anonymous Ghonim told The Daily Beast in January when the page had racked up 375,000 followers. “Some of the videos we publish get shared on people’s walls more than 30,000 times. That’s how powerful a virus can be… Once it’s out, it goes everywhere. It’s unstoppable.”

And it certainly didn’t stop until President Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year regime came to its demise on February 11.

So, how did a digital virus help topple a dictatorship? What were the different components of Wael Ghonim’s social media campaign?

