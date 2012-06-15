Wadhwa: 'Nothing Good Came From The Facebook IPO'

Vivek Wadhwa, the research director at Duke University’s centre for Entrepreneurship, argued that nothing good has come from the Facebook IPO during an interview with Bloomberg West on Thursday.



“The public have lost lots and lots of money. We transferred billions of dollars from Main Street to Wall Street and Facebook. People are angry, they’re resentful, and it did a lot of damage to the reputation of Facebook,” Wadhwa said. “Nothing good came from it.”

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.