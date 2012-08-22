Dwyane Wade And Usain Bolt Live-Tweeted The Same Exact Helicopter Ride Through The Alps One Week Apart

Last week, Dwyane Wade live-tweeted a picturesque helicopter ride through the Swiss Alps to the headquarters of luxury watch maker Hublot.
The whole thing screamed “luxury,” and it was pretty cool to see D-Wade awed by the whole thing.
But then yesterday, Usain Bolt took the same exact trip. And live-tweeted all the steps just like Wade!
Hopefully D-Wade doesn’t find out about this.
They started on the ground somewhere in Switzerland, D-Wade in pink pants:
Photo: @DwyaneWade
Bolt in all black:
Photo: @usainbolt
Once they were off the ground, Usain sat up front all by himself:
Photo: @usainbolt
Wade sat in the back with his sons:
Photo: @DwyaneWade
Bolt tweeted: “A pic says a million words.”
Photo: @usainbolt
Wade tweeted: “Mont Blanc… Amazing… “
Photo: @DwyaneWade
It appears that Wade changed into a new suit when he got there:
Photo: @DwyaneWade
Bolt hung out on the lawn with Hublot CEO Jean Claude Biver:
Photo: @usainbolt
