Dwyane Wade And Usain Bolt Live-Tweeted The Same Exact Helicopter Ride Through The Alps One Week Apart

Last week, Dwyane Wade live-tweeted a picturesque helicopter ride through the Swiss Alps to the headquarters of luxury watch maker Hublot.



The whole thing screamed “luxury,” and it was pretty cool to see D-Wade awed by the whole thing.

But then yesterday, Usain Bolt took the same exact trip. And live-tweeted all the steps just like Wade!

Hopefully D-Wade doesn’t find out about this.

They started on the ground somewhere in Switzerland, D-Wade in pink pants:

Photo: @DwyaneWade

Bolt in all black:

Photo: @usainbolt

Once they were off the ground, Usain sat up front all by himself:

Photo: @usainbolt

Wade sat in the back with his sons:

Photo: @DwyaneWade

Bolt tweeted: “A pic says a million words.”

Photo: @usainbolt

Wade tweeted: “Mont Blanc… Amazing… “

Photo: @DwyaneWade

It appears that Wade changed into a new suit when he got there:

Photo: @DwyaneWade

Bolt hung out on the lawn with Hublot CEO Jean Claude Biver:

Photo: @usainbolt

