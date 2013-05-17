Wade Robson Says Michael Jackson Sexually Abused Him For 7 Years—Here's Today's Buzz

NBC Today Show screencapRobson claims Michael Jackson told him to keep quiet.
- Choreographer Wade Robson went on NBC’s “Today” Show claiming Michael Jackson sexually abused him from age 7 until 14. Back in 2005, he testified Jackson didn’t touch him.
- Shakira is leaving “The Voice” after one season. Christina Aguilera will return to take her place.
- Hugh Hefner bought a $5 million mansion for 27-year-old wife Crystal Harris.
- Time Warner Cable is considering buying a stake in Hulu. Walt Disney, News Corp., and Comcast each own a third of the video streaming site.
- The final ninth season of “How I Met Your Mother” will take place over the course of one weekend.
Watch Robson’s “Today” show confession below:
Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.
Wade Robson — Michael Jackson Forced Me to Have Sex and to Keep Quiet – Watch More Celebrity Videos or Subscribe
