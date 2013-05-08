Famed Choreographer Accuses Michael Jackson Of 'Childhood Sexual Abuse' — Here's Today's Buzz

- The estate of Michael Jackson has been slapped with a creditors claim by famed choreographer Wade Robson, who now alleges that he was sexually abused as a child by the late singer, despite the fact Robson was a star witness for Jackson at his infamous molestation trial in 2005, during which the Australian said he had NEVER been abused. Meanwhile, the MJ estate calls the claims “outrageous” and “pathetic.”
- Check out Justin Bieber’s animated self appearing in Sunday’s upcoming episode of “The Simpsons.”
- Special effects guru Ray Harryhausen passed away at age 92.
- CNN has greenlighted “Chicagoland,” an unscripted series executive produced by Robert Redford. The eight-part series, debuting early next year, aims to “explore where politics and policy meet real people’s lives — in a city generating change and innovation in social policy, education and public safety — to meet national and local challenges.”
- Charlie Sheen’s second wife Denise Richards is taking care of his twin boys with his third wife, Brooke Mueller, while she is back in rehab for the umpteenth time. Richards says of their modern family: “They’re our family and they’re Sam and Lola’s brothers, so anytime she needs help, I’m there for the boys. I know it doesn’t seem normal, but it is our normal.”
- Demi Lovato was honored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for her work as a mentor to young people facing such challenges. The pop singer has been open about her past struggles with bipolar disorder, bulimia, drugs and cutting.
- Megan Fox on a trampoline.
