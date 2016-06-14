Denver Broncos defensive coach says his name was spelled wrong on his championship ring

The Denver Broncos are on the final leg of their victory lap for winning the 2015 Super Bowl.

They recently had their team visit to the White House and on Sunday had their ceremony to get their championship rings.

The ring ceremony, however, did not go so well for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who, perhaps as much as Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, deserves that ring. Phillips, after all, designed the defence that stifled opponents, even when the Broncos’ offence often stalled-out on the field.

Phillips, who is an enjoyable Twitter follow, said there was a small mishap with his championship ring — his name was spelled wrong!

The Ring Ceremony was great. Receiving the Ring was awesome. Seeing that they had the wrong name on my Ring,not so good.

— Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) June 13, 2016

It will be fixed, however.

No worries, Jostens will replace

— Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) June 13, 2016

On Sunday night, Phillips tweeted a picture of the gigantic ring (with a nice pun!), though the misspelling can’t be seen.

World Champion Denver Broncos has a nice Ring to it! pic.twitter.com/Hvnm3w1fln

— Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) June 13, 2016

Hopefully Phillips get a ring with the correct spelling soon, because he deserves it as much as anyone on the Broncos.

