Cowboys Coach Wade Phillips Fired*

Wade Phillips

Photo: AP

4:40: According to reports, Phillips was not aware he was being fired until it was reported on TV. None of the players or other assistant coaches had been told until long after the news leaked out.It appears that Phillips believed that his job was safe even as of this morning, and even after flying home from Green Bay with Jerry Jones the previous night.



3:03: Michael Lombardi of the NFL Network piles on.

3:01: Adam Schefter: “Ed Werder and Chris Mortensen now reporting, Wade is out.”

Updates: Things appear to be very chaotic in Valley Ranch right now.

Todd Archer of the Dallas Morning News says the report is untrue and claims that Phillips’ agent says he doesn’t “think” its true.

Players and coaches have no idea what’s going on, but the team has called 3 p.m. CT meeting.

Earlier:

Dallas Cowboys head coach WadePhillips has been fired, according to Bill Jones of CBS News.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will be the new head coach.

Jay Glazer tweets that despite the reports, Dallas coaches have not been informed of any changes.

