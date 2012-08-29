Sister: Wade Michael Page Had Problems With Alcohol, Seemed Different Right Before The Shooting

Photo: ABCNews/YouTube

In the months before the shooting at a Milwaukee-area Sikh temple, gunman Wade Michael Page seemed bloated, causing his sister to worry he had resumed drinking.Page, who killed six before turning the gun on himself, had a history of problems with alcohol, his sister told the Associated Press.



The unnamed sister also told the AP Page had “become more intense” over the past year and had lost his sense of humour.

Toxicology results are not yet available.

However, the medical examiner has officially ruled Page’s death a suicide.

