Waddell & Reed promotes McIntosh to vice president

Nicole McIntosh, long time IRO at Kansas City-based asset management company Waddell & Reed Financial, was recently promoted to vice president.

In a memo to employees announcing the promotion, Waddell & Reed’s CFO, Dan Connealy, says McIntosh ‘continues to improve what has grown to be recognised as a first class investor relations program. Nicole’s effectiveness and professionalism are acknowledged by our shareholders, potential investors and the analyst community who follow our stock.’

He also cited the fact that McIntosh, who serves on the NIRI national board of directors and chairs NIRI’s audit committee, ‘has earned the respect of her peers’.

McIntosh began her career at Waddell & Reed in the corporate reporting and analysis department and joined the investor relations department one year later, in 1999, establishing the company’s first formal IR program.

Prior to joining Waddell & Reed, McIntosh served as a staff accountant for six years at privately held Irving Oil in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Ottawa, and an MBA from Webster University. In June 2007 she was awarded the University of Michigan theory and practice of investor relations certificate. She is a native of Québec, Canada and is fluent in French.



[Article by Brad Allen, Inside Investor Relations]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.