Drugs authorities are playing down fears that COVID-19 vaccines could contain prohibited substances and result in doping bans for athletes

Getty/David Greedy Some athletes are worried that COVID-19 vaccines will result in drugs bans.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has played down fears that COVID-19 vaccines could contain banned substances and result in bans for athletes.

Last week, the organisation said it was yet unclear whether coronavirus vaccines would contain banned substances.

Soon after, world para-swimming champion Tully Kearney expressed concern that she would be forced to choose between her health and risking a ban that would see her miss next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

WADA has now clarified however that there is “no reason to believe” the vaccines would break anti-doping rules.

“Athletes can be confident that WADA will continue to monitor all available information and advise them and other members of the anti-doping community in the event an ingredient of a vaccine might be problematic,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“The health of athletes is the primary concern of WADA during this pandemic and they can rest assured that in the highly unlikely event that a vaccine may cause a possible anti-doping rule violation under the World Anti-Doping Code, WADA’s oversight of any subsequent results management will ensure that vaccines and the principles of anti-doping do not come into conflict.

“To be clear, despite the novelty of these vaccines, there is no reason to believe such vaccines would contravene anti-doping rules.”

WADA added that it “will continue to communicate with athletes and other stakeholders as relevant information becomes available.”

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) quickly followed up with a statement of its own to say it welcomed WADA’s update.

“We welcome the statement made by WADA regarding their position on COVID-19 vaccines,” said UKAD’s Head of Science and Medicine, Nick Wojek.

“UK athletes should feel confident that they will not be in breach of the World Anti-Doping Code if they receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.”

“The health and wellbeing of athletes is of primary importance to us and we understand the deployment of new vaccines will raise questions from athletes.

“We will continue to liaise with WADA so that athletes continue to receive the assurances they need about the anti-doping status of new vaccines as they are approved for use.”

