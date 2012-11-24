The Wackiest White House Petitions To Get Off The Ground

Photo: The Daily Show

How many signatures could you get in three days on a petition to outlaw navel lint?How about a proposal to let Herman Cain host Saturday Night Live?



If you thought at least 150 Americans would endorse an attempt to name Velveeta the official cheese of New Jersey, you’d be surprised to know how many serious White House petitions haven’t gotten that far.

Here’s a collection of 10 earnest petitions on WhiteHouse.gov — some interesting, others disgusting — that have been in circulation for at least three days without collecting 150 signatures.

That’s the minimum number required before the Obama administration will add a petition to the website for the public to see.

This may be the only place you’ll ever see them, but the White House hasn’t deleted any of them — even though a few will make you want to take a shower after reading them. (#1 is wrong on so, so many levels.)

So if any of these ideas tickles your fancy, you might want to add your signature. Along with just a few dozen of your new friends.

