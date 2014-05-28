Woman Who Claims To Have Seen An Alien Is One Of A Select Few Being Considered For A Trip To Mars

Mars One Lauren Reeves, 30, of New York loves ‘running and bouncing,’ according to her Mars One profile.

For Lauren Reeves, a 30-year-old from New York, the most difficult part about living on Mars would be internet connection. “Like,” Reeves mused in her application video for a one-way trip to Mars, “What if it’s slow?”

Aliens, on the hand, aren’t that big of a concern for Reeves, who claims to have seen one before. “The thing about aliens is that people don’t really understand them,” she said, “and I saw an alien as a child.”

“I get along great with humans and animals so I assume friendships with aliens would come naturally to me,” Reeves said in her written profile.

Reeves is one of 705 candidates chosen from more than 200,000 applicants who still have a shot at being one of the first humans to colonize Mars through the Netherlands-based company called Mars One.

Is it all an act? According to Reeves’ Tumblr profile, the New York native is an actress, comedian, model, and improviser. Despite her bizarre answers in the application video, she seemed a bit more normal in this CBS interview.

But the selection committee may just be keeping the apparently airheaded beauty around for ratings. To raise the approximately $US6 billion needed to get the first crew of four to Mars founder Bas Lansdorp plans to turn the adventure into a reality TV show.

“The thing that separates me from everyone else applying is that I have a helmet,” Reeves said in her application video. “I wear my helmet everywhere I go and I expect to wear that helmet in space.”

The first thing Reeves plans to do when she arrives on the Red Plant is to “hug the Mars rover.”

On its press site, Mars One says it’s looking for applicants who display five specific psychological traits: resilience, adaptability, curiosity, the ability to trust others, and creativity/resourcefulness.

More than 200,000 applicants signed up to try out for the trip, which has no return flight, after a call went out in April 2013. A group of 1,058 candidates was selected in December and more than 300 were cut over the last six months.

Watch Reeves’ full application video here and decide for yourself if she qualifies:

