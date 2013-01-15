The Most Ridiculous Interview Questions Jobseekers Need To Be Prepared For

Photo: reecekeenan/statigr.am

Wacky interview questions are asked to make you think on your feet — and it doesn’t seem like these mind-numbing teasers are going to go away any time soon. For the past year, Glassdoor compiled the most off-the-wall questions to “help job seekers prepare for challenging or unexpected questions that may arise during an interview.”



Here are the top oddball questions from last year:

1. “If you were to get rid of one state in the US, which would it be and why?”

Asked by Forrester Research for a Research Associate candidate.

2. “How many cows are in Canada?”

Asked by Google for a local data quality evaluator candidate.

3. “How many quarters would you need to reach the height of the Empire State building?

Asked by JetBlue for a pricing / revenue management analyst candidate.

4. “A penguin walks through that door right now wearing a sombrero. What does he say and why is he here?”

Asked by Clark Construction Group for a office engineer candidate

5. “What songs best describes your work ethic?”

Asked by Dell for a consumer sales candidate.

6. “Jeff Bezos walks into your office and says you can have a million dollars to launch your best entrepreneurial idea. What is it?”

Asked by Amazon for a product development candidate.

7. “What do you think about when you are alone in your car?”

Asked by Gallup for an associate analyst candidate.

8. “How would you rate your memory?”

Asked by Marriott for a front desk associate candidate.

9. “Name three previous Nobel Prize Winners.”

Asked by BenefitsCONNECT for an Office Manager candidate.



10. “Can you say: ‘Peter Pepper Picked a Pickled Pepper’ and cross-sell a washing machine at the same time?”

Asked by MasterCard for a call centre candidate.

11. “If we came to your house for dinner, what would you prepare for us?”

Asked by Trader Joe’s for a crew candidate.

12. “How would people communicate in a perfect world?”

Asked by Novell for a software engineer candidate.

13. “How do you make a tuna sandwich?”

Asked by Astron Consulting for a office manager candidate.



14. “My wife and I are going on vacation, where would you recommend?”

Asked by Pricewaterhouse Coopers for an advisory associate candidate.

15. “You are a head chef at a restaurant and your team has been selected to be on Iron Chef. How do you prepare your team for the competition and how do you leverage the competition for your restaurant?”

Asked by Accenture for a business analyst candidate.

16. “Estimate how many windows are in New York.”

Asked by Bain & Company for an associate consultant candidate.

17. “What’s your favourite song? Perform it for us now.”

Asked by LivingSocial for an adventures city manager candidate.

18. “Calculate the angle of two clock pointers when time is 11:50.”

Asked by Bank of America for a software developer candidate

19. “Have you ever stolen a pen from work?”

Asked by Jiffy Software for a software architect candidate.

20. “Pick two celebrities to be your parents.”

Asked by Urban Outfitters for a sales associate candidate.

21. “What kitchen utensil would you be?”

Asked at Bandwidth.comfor a marketer candidate.

22. “If you had turned your cell phone to silent, and it rang really loudly despite it being on silent, what would you tell me?”

Asked by Kimberly-Clark for a biomedical engineer candidate.

23. “On a scale from one to 10, rate me as an interviewer.”

Asked by Kraft Foods for a general laborer candidate

24. “If you could be anyone else, who would it be?”

Asked by Salesforce.com for a sales representative candidate.

25. “How would you direct someone else on how to cook an omelet?”

Asked by PETCO for an analyst candidate.

