Wachovia (WB) Locks Barn Door After Horse Gone, Cuts Lehman (LEH)

What do you do when a bank has been crumbling since early 2007? If you’re Wachovia (WB), you decide that, after yesterday’s 30%+ dilution with the stock down 60+%, it’s no longer going to outperform the market.



Wachovia cuts Lehman (LEH) citing these reasons:

the larger capital raise

poorly marked assets

lack of confidence

Wachovia cuts Lehman Brothers (LEH) from Outperform to MARKET PERFORM.

