Wachovia (WB) Locks Barn Door After Horse Gone, Cuts Lehman (LEH)

Corey Lorinsky

What do you do when a bank has been crumbling since early 2007? If you’re Wachovia (WB), you decide that, after yesterday’s 30%+ dilution with the stock down 60+%, it’s no longer going to outperform the market.

Wachovia cuts Lehman (LEH) citing these reasons:

  • the larger capital raise
  • poorly marked assets
  • lack of confidence

Wachovia cuts Lehman Brothers (LEH) from Outperform to MARKET PERFORM.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.