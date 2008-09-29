Wachovia CEO Bob Steel (WB) Loses $16 Million Breathing Own Exhaust

Oh, well. New Wachovia CEO Bob Steel’s smart PR move–spending $16 million of his own money to buy Wachovia stock at about $16 a share in late July–hasn’t worked out so well.



In fact, on a speed-to-total-wipeout basis, Bob’s bet was even worse than TPG’s vaporization of $1.4 billion in WaMu (that took six months).

Then again, Bob estimated that Wachovia would lose only $10 billion or so on its toxic liar-loan portfolio, and Citi just paid $12 billion of preferred stock to the FDIC to guarantee losses beyond $42 billion. If you’re that wrong, you deserve what you get.

See Also:

Wachovia Toast, Citi Buys Wreckage

Wachovia CEO Puts Money Where Mouth Is

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.