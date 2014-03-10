WA Treasurer Troy Buswell's Job Is On The Line After Reports Of A Car Accident That Followed A Wedding

Troy Buswell resigning over the ‘chair-sniffing’ incident in 2008 / YouTube

Troy Buswell’s position as Treasurer of Western Australia is again looking shaky.

Buswell has been a controversial figure, previously admitting to sniffing a female staffer’s chair and having an affair with a Greens MP.

He’s now taken “personal leave”, according to Premier Colin Barnett, for health reasons.

Today it emerged the Treasurer was involved in a minor traffic incident in the early hours of one morning in February, after attending a wedding where witnesses say he had been drinking for the afternoon.

It was the night before he went on personal leave.

A witness has told The West Australian about seeing a white Holden Capris hit the gate outside Buswell’s home on the night in question. Smoke was coming from the car’s spinning wheels.

Police have confirmed attended the incident on Sunday, February 23.

Buswell missed a scheduled cabinet meeting the next day and then took personal leave.

Premier Barnett is expected to make a statement today.

Buswell resigned in 2008 as leader of the Liberal Party after admitting he sniffed the chair of a female staff member and snapped the bra of a Labor staffer.

In 2010, he stepped down as treasurer after allegations he used public funds to arrange meetings with then lover and Greens MP Adele Carles.

He was cleared of those allegations.

There’s more at The West Australian.

