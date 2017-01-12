WA senator Rod Culleton has been booted from the senate

Former One Nation senator Rod Culleton has been booted from the senate.

It comes after a Federal Court ruled his business has gone bankrupt.

On Wednesday, senate president Stephen Parry informed West Australia Governor Kerry Sanderson of a vacancy in the upper house after he received documents from the Federal Court Registry recording Culleton’s business affairs.

Under Section 45 of the constitution, an MP’s seat becomes vacant if they are subject to bankruptcy.

Culleton maintains he is not bankrupt, and has written a letter to Parry objecting to the decision.

The Court of Disputed Returns will now decide whether Culleton was ever eligible to become a senator.

Once that has been ruled on, a replacement to fill the vacancy his disqualification leaves will have to be found.

The same situation also applies to the vacancy in South Australia following the resignation of Bob Day, said Parry.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has already suggested she has a replacement for Culleton lined up:

If a casual vacancy is declared because of Rod Culleton's disqualification I have already chosen a great person to replace him in the Senate — Pauline Hanson ???????? (@PaulineHansonOz) January 11, 2017

Both matters will be reported to the full senate when it meets on February 7.

Culleton quit Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party in December to continue his term as a senator for Western Australia independently.

At the time he blamed a lack of respect from party colleagues, and leader Pauline Hanson with her “public rants” and “irrational dictates”, as motivations for parting from the political party.

Here’s his letter to senate president Parry in full.

