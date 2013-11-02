WA Senate Result Will Go Ahead Despite All Those Lost Votes

Getty/ Paul Kane

The result of Western Australia’s Senate recount is expected to be announced on Saturday despite the disappearance of almost 1400 missing votes.

The recount was triggered by challenges to the original result from the Greens and the Australian Sports Party.

The ABC reports, the lost votes have led politicians to call for a fresh WA election with others expected to appeal to the Court of Disputed Returns.

While the Government has said it is unlikely corruption was to blame for the disappearance of the ballots, former Australian Federal Police commissioner Mick Keelty has been appointed by the AEC to investigate the incident.

The ballots — which are believed to have been counted in the original result — are mostly from the electorate of Pearce, with some also from the division of Forrest.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.