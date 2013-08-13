WA Premier Colin Barnett Shows What A Politician Should Say When They Change Their Mind

Photo: Getty Images

After reversing a decision to slash a rooftop solar panel subsidy scheme, Western Australia Premier Colin Barnett made a frank political apology to the state’s tax payers.

“Yeah, we’ve got a bit of egg on our face. We’re sorry, we’ll cop it, we’ll pay for it,” he said, according to The West Australian.

“It was a mistake, we accept that, we reverse the decision and I guess we move on from there.”

The decision, which would have made rooftop solar panels more expensive, had been confirmed by the state’s treasurer Troy Buswell less than an hour before Barnett’s apology.

There's more at The West Australian.

