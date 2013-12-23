Police Have Developed New Systems to Uncover Demerit Point Sharing Scams

Photo: Getty

It’s a common dinner conversation, the sharing of demerit points with someone else so driving licences remain intact.

But police have found new ways to detect the scam and those sprung are facing serious charges.

Even those little deals at home where one half of a couple takes a few points so the other can keep their licence can result in prosecution.

And paying someone is worse. But that’s what happened earlier this year when a man advertised online at Gumtree offering $100 for someone to take his next lot of demerit points.

This prompted police in Western Australia to audit 200,000 traffic infringements looking for people rorting the system.

They found 360 potential cases and at least 60 will face charges of either Wilfully Misleading Police or False Statutory Declarations.

Penalties range from $1,600 to 2 years imprisonment and up to a $24,000 fine.

Police Commander Alf Fordham says police will continue cracking down on the demerit points scam.

“We now have processes in place to ensure we catch people engaging in this practice – and we will get you; both as the driver and the person incorrectly accepting the points,” he said.

Accumulating 12 demerit points in Western Australia means a three month ban from driving. It’s 13 points in New South Wales.

The highest profile demerit point rorting case was in 2009 when former judge Marcus Einfeld was sent to prison for three years for perjury. He’d falsely claimed someone else was driving his car when it was caught in a speed trap.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.