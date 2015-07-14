WA is prosecuting Uber drivers but is now looking at ways to legitamise ride sharing

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Western Australia, after launching prosecutions against Uber drivers, is now looking at ways to legitamise the alternative ride service .

A group of Uber drivers is being prosecuted for taking fares without having a taxi licence in Perth. The legal action was launched in April after several months of investigation.

And the state plans to use private investigators to gather evidence against Uber.

In Queensland, Uber drivers have been fined more than $1.7 million in the past 12 months for operating without authorisation.

Today WA Premier Colin Barnett said the state won’t be dropping the prosecutions, but Uber was so popular that the government would look at ways of allowing it to operate.

“There is a segment in the community that uses Uber and likes the service they provide, so we will look at ways in which we might be able to accommodate that,” Barnett told reporters.

This may require some changes from Uber, he said.

The state government is due to release a white paper on taxi transport this month.

