"W." Trailer Leaked Online, Screwing "Access Hollywood"

Lionsgate has been working overtime to get its much-anticipated George W. Bush biopic “W.” in theatres by October 17. It shot the film in a matter of weeks after wrapping up casting last spring. The trailer wasn’t supposed to officially premiere until Monday night’s Access Hollywood…but yesterday it leaked onto YouTube. (Why the NBC Universal-produced Access Hollywood would want to exclusively premiere a film by one of its Focus Features competitors, we don’t know, but that’s a different story.)



Nonetheless, ever since the trailer popped up, bloggers were betting that the powers that be at NBC would take it down. And they were right. Sometime in the middle of the night, the clip disappeared from YouTube. As with any viral video, however, once it’s out, there’s no way to contain it. The same clip is still on Daily Motion and embedded below.

And as for who leaked it, Variety’s Anne Thompson thinks it was an inside job.

Oliver Stone’s W Teaser Trailer

Uploaded by ThePlaylist

