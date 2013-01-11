W Hotels In New York City Are Now Offering Guests A Juice Cleanse

Photo: W Hotels New York

At the beginning of the year we thumbed our noses at New Year’s resolutions that involved dieting by showing you a week’s worth of decadent meals at the Four Seasons Chicago to start 2013 on a more interesting note.Well, now we guess we better get on the detox bandwagon, as this ditty from W Hotels just came in our mailbox, making us wonder if there’s been rumours of our “festive” ways.



W hotels in New York has teamed up with Cooler Cleanse, a cold pressed juice and raw food cleanse co-founded by Juice Generation’s Eric Helms and enthusiast Salma Hayek, to create a Detox to Retox package. Available at any of the four W hotels in New York, guests will receive the newly launched Juice for a Day program, which features a six-pack of juices designed to bump up energy, decrease calories, and revitalizing the mind and body. There’s also a customised Raw Cooler system containing a mix of juices and raw-food items that will be delivered to one’s room upon check-in.

You can decide whether to start their diet off with a liquid-only program or a combo of raw foods and juices.

The Detox to Retox package, which starts at $289 per night, includes:

Two Night Stay in a room at a W Hotels of New York property: W New YorkW New York Times SquareW New York Union SquareW New York Downtown

Late checkout

A customised Detox & Cooler Cleanse Juice for a Day six-pack

Available for stays from January 14 – February 28, 2013, the package can be booked at http://www.whotelsnewyork.com/detox two days in advance of arrival.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.