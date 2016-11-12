This travel hacker got a $703 hotel room at Dubai's most futuristic hotel entirely for free -- here's how

Daniel Gillaspia/Flickr. All photos used with permission The lobby of the W Dubai in Al Habtoor City.

The INSIDER Summary:

• Daniel Gillaspia of travel website UponArriving had enough Starwood Preferred Guest points to cover his entire three day, two night stay. • A room is usually $703 a night.

• Its futuristic décor makes it worth a trip.

Travel hacker Daniel Gillaspia has 45 credit cards, and knows how to put their various points and miles to good use (and explains how you can too on his site, UponArriving).

A recent trip took him to what he considers the best hotel he’s ever stayed at — the W Dubai in Al Habtoor City.

Even better, Gillaspia’s Starwood Preferred Guest points (20,000 per night) covered his and his partner’s entire three day, two night stay there.

Let’s take a look at how he did it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.