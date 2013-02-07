Would You Wear Your iPhone Around Your Neck?

Today we came across an iPhone accessory that’s either genius in its absurdity or just plain absurd.
The Vyne is a hands-free viewing accessory best used in a stationary position.
The flexible plastic “vyne” can be bent, allowing the iPhone to stand on its own or wrap around your neck while you sit so you get a better viewing angle.
You can’t buy the Vyne yet; it’s just a concept accessory. But we thought we’d share with you since a lot of people on Reddit are really excited about it.
Would you use it?
Here are some more pictures to give you a better idea of Vyne:
Photo: Vyne
The Vyne easily clips to the back of your iPhone to hold it in place:
Photo: Vyne
Here’s one last look at the Vyne fully stretched out:
Photo: Vyne
