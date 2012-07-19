Vyclone, A Startup 2 Years In The Making, Launches With $2.7 Million From Ashton Kutcher, Live Nation And DreamWorks

The Vyclone app (Click to enlarge)

Two years ago, British musician Joe Sumner approached his relative David King Lassman with an idea.He noticed on tour that a lot of fans took mobile videos during concerts. There’d be hundreds of videos on YouTube from a single event, but there was no way to connect them all.



Each cinematographer had a unique view from where they were standing; Lassman wanted to mash the mobile videos into a single movie-like clip that took advantage of each view point.

The result was Vyclone, an iPhone and iPad app that’s launching publicly today. Vyclone allows up to four people in the same 100-foot radius to record minute-long videos. (Eventually, Vyclone will probably move to an event check-in system).

Within a few minutes, Vyclone mashes the four videos together and spits out an equal-length clip using all of the different angles. Vyclone keeps track of precise recording times, so sound is never chopped up inaccurately in the finished result.

Once the social clip has been made, Vyclone notifies each person involved in the video’s creation and allows them to share it via Twitter or Facebook. They can publish to each other, to their followers, or to the entire Vyclone community. The original videos can be saved as well.

In addition, other Vyclone users can easily edit and cut the videos to their liking. So, not only are the videos socially recorded, they can be socially edited too.

Joe Sumner cofounded Vyclone. He was the lead singer for UK band, Fiction Plane. Lassman is a long-time tech entrepreneur.

When Sumner initially approached Lassman, the two figured Vyclone would be a great tool for the entertainment industry. It could also be a powerful tool for fans at sporting events or real-time, crowdsourced reporting.They moved to Los Angeles and spent six months building a prototype. One of the first investors they met was Lady Gaga’s manager, Guy Oseary. Oseary manages a venture firm, Grade A Investments, with Ashton Kutcher. He sent the pair to meet with Kutcher on the set of 2 And A Half Men.

“Ashton told us Vyclone could be a ‘game changer’ and a majorly disruptive product if we got it right. Two days later we had a term sheet,” recalls Lassman.

LiveNation, Thrive Capital and DreamWorks’ venture arm joined in a $2.7 million round of financing. Other investors have called and expressed serious interest.

Now there are 13 people working on Vyclone, nine of whom are engineers.

“We’re smashing people together in great moments,” says Sumner. “Vyclone empowers people who are together to make something together.”

Yesterday, four SAI editors used Vyclone to film an office ping pong game between senior editors Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson.

Here’s what Vyclone came up with:

