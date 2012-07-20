This Is The New iPhone Video App Everyone's Talking About Today

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Vyclone is a new iPhone app that automatically edits video shot with multiple devices.When you shoot a video, the app recognises your location and stitches your clip with ones others took of the same event.



For example, if you shoot a video at a concert at the same time as other Vyclone users, the app will create a minute-long video using multiple camera angles.

And it’s fast. As soon as all parties upload their videos, Vyclone creates an edited version in just a few minutes. You can then store the video on your iPhone, share it on Twitter or Facebook, or post to YouTube.

We’ve been using Vyclone for a few days. The tech behind the app is pretty impressive, but it’s going to need a lot more users to be useful. You can’t unlock its full potential unless other people are shooting the same event at the same time.

