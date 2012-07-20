This Is The New iPhone Video App Everyone's Talking About Today

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Vyclone is a new iPhone app that automatically edits video shot with multiple devices.When you shoot a video, the app recognises your location and stitches your clip with ones others took of the same event.
For example, if you shoot a video at a concert at the same time as other Vyclone users, the app will create a minute-long video using multiple camera angles.
And it’s fast. As soon as all parties upload their videos, Vyclone creates an edited version in just a few minutes. You can then store the video on your iPhone, share it on Twitter or Facebook, or post to YouTube.
We’ve been using Vyclone for a few days. The tech behind the app is pretty impressive, but it’s going to need a lot more users to be useful. You can’t unlock its full potential unless other people are shooting the same event at the same time.
Oh look! There's the video we shot yesterday! Let's make a new one. Tap the red camera button at the bottom to start.
You can only take 1 minute of video at a time. The icon in the bottom left tells you how many other Vyclone users are shooting with you. Up to four people can shoot at once.
When you're finished shooting you can upload your video right away, or wait until later. (If you're not connected to Wi-Fi, it's best to wait until later so you don't eat up your data plan.)
Now we wait. As other people nearby upload their videos, the clips will show here. Next, Vyclone will edit your video.
If you don't like the result you can edit the video yourself. You can also have Vyclone recut the clips.
