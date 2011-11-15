A Closer Look At The Russian Scientist Who Helped Iran Further Their Nuclear Ambitions

Photo: AP

Over at The Washington Post Joby Warrick has a big, important story on the role of a mysterious Russian scientist thought to play a key role in the Iranian nuclear program.It’s long been suspected that Vyacheslav Danilenko, a Russian scientist who left Russia after the end of Soviet times in search of work, is the man mentioned in a recent IAEA report on Iran as a “”foreign expert”. That Danilenko played such a key role in Iran’s nuclear program could well be the reason Russia has been so frosty about Western intervention in Iran.



But, more importantly, Danilenko’s role might provide some insight into exactly what is going on in Iran.

“It’s like being an astronomer studying a black hole: You detect the black hole’s presence by seeing what falls into it,” Art Keller, a former CIA analyst who specialised in Iran, told WaPo. “With covert programs, you watch for the flow of raw material and outside expertise.”

Read more at The Washington Post >

